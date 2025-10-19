IFP Advisors Inc Invests $144,000 in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,914 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth about $2,265,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $418,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $33.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $36.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.71 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46.

Barrick Mining ( NYSE:B Get Free Report ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 19.99%.The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Barrick Mining’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

B has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Barrick Mining from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Mining from $21.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research lowered shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Barrick Mining Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

