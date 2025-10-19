IFP Advisors Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corporation $AOS

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 58.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,230 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in A. O. Smith by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,277,000 after purchasing an additional 173,366 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Kevin J. Wheeler sold 22,200 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $1,581,972.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 100,647 shares in the company, valued at $7,172,105.22. This trade represents a 18.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of AOS opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.03. A. O. Smith Corporation has a one year low of $58.83 and a one year high of $80.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200 day moving average of $68.50.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 13.68%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. A. O. Smith has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.700-3.900 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corporation will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

