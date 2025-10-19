IFP Advisors Inc Purchases 379 Shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 113.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 714 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlassian by 37.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Atlassian by 42.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 350.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,014,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 47,387.5% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,163,776.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 398,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,401.40. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott Farquhar sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,163,776.95. Following the sale, the director directly owned 398,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,516,401.40. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 551,608 shares of company stock valued at $94,572,077 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $151.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.86 billion, a PE ratio of -153.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.20. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $144.32 and a 12 month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 14.77% and a negative net margin of 4.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Atlassian has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Atlassian from $221.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Guggenheim started coverage on Atlassian in a report on Thursday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.74.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

