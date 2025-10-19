IFP Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 46.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.08 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $103.07 and a 52 week high of $137.41. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

