IFP Advisors Inc Sells 1,051 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. $CCI

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at $770,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 413,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Optas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Crown Castle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $97.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $100.64. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.20 and a 12-month high of $115.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 85.54%.Crown Castle’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.140-4.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCI. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Crown Castle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.