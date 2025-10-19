IFP Advisors Inc Sells 196 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAB. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Wabtec by 2,220.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 738,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $133,843,000 after purchasing an additional 706,227 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Wabtec by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 778,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,907,000 after acquiring an additional 280,140 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Wabtec in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,547,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in Wabtec by 46.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 380,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,057,000 after acquiring an additional 120,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Wabtec by 70.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 221,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,457,000 after acquiring an additional 91,381 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wabtec

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.04, for a total value of $350,681.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 133,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,966,260.32. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,204,240. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wabtec from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wabtec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.75.

Wabtec Stock Up 0.4%

WAB stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wabtec will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.93%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

