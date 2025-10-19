IFP Advisors Inc Sells 416 Shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $JUST

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 416 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

JUST stock opened at $93.71 on Friday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $94.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.68 and its 200-day moving average is $86.61. The firm has a market cap of $487.29 million, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

