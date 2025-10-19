IFP Advisors Inc Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF $VSS

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSS. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of VSS stock opened at $142.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.92. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $102.76 and a 12-month high of $145.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

