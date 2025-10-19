IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. $CFR

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,164 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $122.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.92. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.31 and a 12-month high of $147.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 21.20%.The firm had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFR. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen raised Cullen/Frost Bankers to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.62.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

