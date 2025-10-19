Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March $XMAR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:XMAR – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $62,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 40,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMAR opened at $39.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.74 million, a P/E ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.24. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $37.98.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – March (XMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

