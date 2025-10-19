Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. $RGTI

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rigetti Computing were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rigetti Computing alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 176.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 28,081 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 666.7% in the second quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 17.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 273,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Rigetti Computing by 33.1% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RGTI. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $20.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Rigetti Computing in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Rigetti Computing from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

Rigetti Computing stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.03 and a beta of 1.60.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Rigetti Computing had a negative net margin of 2,134.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Rigetti Computing

In related news, CTO David Rivas sold 44,355 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $658,671.75. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 730,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,848,934.80. This trade represents a 5.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Helene Gail Sandford sold 62,000 shares of Rigetti Computing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $2,783,180.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 120,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,403,454.19. The trade was a 34.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 454,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,300,876 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rigetti Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rigetti Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.