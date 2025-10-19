Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $374,000 Stock Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust $BAR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its stake in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GraniteShares Gold Trust were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,489,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 354.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 223,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 174,230 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in GraniteShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 363,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in GraniteShares Gold Trust by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 142,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 17,699 shares during the period.

GraniteShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

GraniteShares Gold Trust stock opened at $41.66 on Friday. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $42.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.86.

About GraniteShares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

