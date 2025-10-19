Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. $NWL

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NWL. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 212.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 446.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 98,637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 78,718 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NWL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Newell Brands from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Newell Brands from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.38.

NASDAQ NWL opened at $4.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.02. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 3.29%.The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Newell Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.660-0.70 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.160-0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is -47.46%.

In related news, CEO Melanie Arlene Huet sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total transaction of $44,968.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 52,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,755.77. The trade was a 14.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

