Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $357,000 in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF $DFUS

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFUS. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 158,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,588,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares during the period. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $72.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.34. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

