Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Invests $361,000 in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. $GO

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,717,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,830,000 after acquiring an additional 582,822 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1,577.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,262,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,405 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter worth $43,509,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,326,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 18,026 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 992,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 158,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GO opened at $15.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.26 and a 52-week high of $21.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Grocery Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.750-0.800 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 146,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,921.60. The trade was a 11.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on GO shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.27.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

