Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Makes New $368,000 Investment in JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF $JPLD

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (BATS:JPLD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPLD. Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,608,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,816,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,483,000 after acquiring an additional 390,474 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,002,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,150,000 after acquiring an additional 147,343 shares during the period. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,281,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 247,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,860,000 after acquiring an additional 116,200 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:JPLD opened at $52.53 on Friday. JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $52.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.05.

About JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF (JPLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests mainly in a broad portfolio of investment grade asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities with an average duration of three years or less.

