Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases New Stake in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,760 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Primoris Services by 3,626.7% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Primoris Services by 85.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 6,687.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Primoris Services by 34.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $136.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.31 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.16. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $49.10 and a 52 week high of $142.84.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.58. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 2.68%.The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.26%.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $2,280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,281 shares in the company, valued at $9,380,856.81. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Kinch sold 3,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $372,744.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 9,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,920. The trade was a 23.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,941 shares of company stock worth $3,004,821 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson upped their target price on Primoris Services from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Primoris Services from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Mizuho began coverage on Primoris Services in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research lowered Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Primoris Services from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.42.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

