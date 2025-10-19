Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,441 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Park Advisors LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000.

Several research firms have issued reports on PBR. Wall Street Zen downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Research downgraded Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $15.80 to $14.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.43.

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $11.64 on Friday. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $74.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 34.11%. The firm had revenue of $21.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0739 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 48.13%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

