Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,610 Shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corporation $KALU

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its position in Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 499,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,268,000 after buying an additional 51,591 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 67.4% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 109,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after buying an additional 43,930 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $2,622,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 323.6% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum during the first quarter worth about $1,598,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ:KALU opened at $78.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 1.49. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 2.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum Corporation will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 79.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Kaiser Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kaiser Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Stories

