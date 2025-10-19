JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,329,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,609 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $675,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 609,867.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 72,897,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,133,630,000 after purchasing an additional 72,885,260 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $3,972,807,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,518,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388,992 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $279,389,000. Finally, Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $278,493,000. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $339.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $290.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $319.40.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $302.82 and a 200 day moving average of $278.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.16 and a fifty-two week high of $318.01. The firm has a market cap of $818.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

