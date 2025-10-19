JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $202.16 and a twelve month high of $318.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.77.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.72%.

In other news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total transaction of $2,830,430.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,207 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,753.58. The trade was a 10.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

