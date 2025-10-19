JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM Shares Sold by Kampmann Melissa S.

Kampmann Melissa S. decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 4.2% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% in the second quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. jvl associates llc increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 2,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. now owns 8,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,441,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corp CA now owns 2,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the second quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $297.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $818.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $302.82 and a 200-day moving average of $278.77. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $202.16 and a 1 year high of $318.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.83 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.42 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $336.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $309.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.94, for a total value of $2,830,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 82,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,492,753.58. This represents a 10.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

