KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. $PAYO

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Payoneer Global by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,593,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after acquiring an additional 44,087 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,343,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,438 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $812,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,537,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,101,000 after buying an additional 1,014,096 shares during the period. Finally, Aspen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Payoneer Global in the 1st quarter valued at $1,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PAYO. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Payoneer Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Monday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Payoneer Global Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.80 on Friday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.66 and a 52-week high of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.65.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 9.81%.The company had revenue of $260.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Payoneer Global Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

