KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Boosts Position in Pitney Bowes Inc. $PBI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes in the first quarter valued at $267,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 1,030.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 30,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 27,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,313,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $192,890,000 after purchasing an additional 151,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Pitney Bowes by 186.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 40,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,646 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pitney Bowes Stock Performance

Shares of PBI opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a one year low of $6.88 and a one year high of $13.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58.

Pitney Bowes Increases Dividend

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Pitney Bowes had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 5.60%.The firm had revenue of $461.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pitney Bowes has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Pitney Bowes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -53.33%.

Pitney Bowes announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 18.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Pitney Bowes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Get Our Latest Report on Pitney Bowes

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brent D. Rosenthal bought 3,000 shares of Pitney Bowes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $35,910.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,910. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.