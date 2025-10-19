KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 1,600 Shares of Towne Bank $TOWN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Towne Bank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Towne Bank were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Towne Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Towne Bank by 1.6% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Towne Bank by 4.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Towne Bank by 39.9% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,386 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Towne Bank by 6.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 143,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 9,159 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Towne Bank Price Performance

TOWN stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Towne Bank has a 12-month low of $29.43 and a 12-month high of $38.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.48.

Towne Bank Dividend Announcement

Towne Bank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $207.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.18 million. Towne Bank had a net margin of 16.49% and a return on equity of 8.99%. Towne Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Towne Bank will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 29th. Towne Bank’s payout ratio is 46.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Towne Bank from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Towne Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Towne Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Towne Bank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

