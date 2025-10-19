KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $486,000 Position in Sabre Corporation $SABR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 120.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Sabre were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Sabre by 6.3% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 61,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in Sabre by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 227,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 40.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Sabre by 12.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 91,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rothschild & Co Redburn cut shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Sabre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Sabre in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Sabre Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of SABR stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Sabre Corporation has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $4.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $702.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $687.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corporation will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

