KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $493,000 Stock Position in Marqeta, Inc. $MQ

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Marqeta were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Marqeta by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,097,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928,070 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,860,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,824,000 after purchasing an additional 631,132 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Marqeta by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,797,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 411,571 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Marqeta by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,478,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,332,000 after purchasing an additional 351,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 2,153,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 319,102 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MQ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Marqeta from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $5.00 price target on Marqeta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.84.

Marqeta Stock Down 0.4%

Marqeta stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Marqeta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, CRO Todd Pollak sold 116,493 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $721,091.67. Following the transaction, the executive owned 364,525 shares in the company, valued at $2,256,409.75. The trade was a 24.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason M. Gardner sold 2,250,000 shares of Marqeta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $14,917,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,399,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,095,370. This represents a 12.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,398,120 shares of company stock worth $15,836,577. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Profile

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

