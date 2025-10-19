KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $497,000 Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. $CCOI

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 30.4% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,012,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,374,000 after buying an additional 469,028 shares in the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 808,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 109,543 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 673,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after purchasing an additional 89,536 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 586,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 544,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28,934 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $43.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $86.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $45.78.

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $246.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 117.56% and a negative net margin of 21.57%.Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Cogent Communications declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 7th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were paid a $1.015 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is currently -89.43%.

Insider Transactions at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 1,840,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $60,005,809.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,516,052 shares in the company, valued at $49,423,295.20. This represents a 54.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheryl Lynn Kennedy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,017 shares in the company, valued at $364,117.95. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,663,978 shares of company stock worth $82,687,283. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CCOI. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Oceania, South America, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

