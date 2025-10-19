KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases 2,200 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. $FFBC

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 0.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 24.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 43.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 7,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $195,944.82. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 46,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,579.20. This represents a 13.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie M. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $309,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 240,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,971,687.89. The trade was a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on FFBC. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research cut shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research report on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $30.00 price target on shares of First Financial Bancorp. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.83.

First Financial Bancorp. Trading Up 2.0%

NASDAQ FFBC opened at $23.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.99 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is an increase from First Financial Bancorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

