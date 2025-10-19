KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Stock Holdings in NovoCure Limited $NVCR

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Washington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovoCure during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 1st quarter worth $759,000. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $13.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.24. NovoCure Limited has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.75.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 27.13%.The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christoph Brackmann acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.59 per share, for a total transaction of $231,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 141,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,928.50. This represents a 16.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ashley Cordova acquired 81,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.22 per share, with a total value of $996,541.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 437,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,093.18. This represents a 22.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on NovoCure in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, June 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Germany, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company’s TTFields devices include Optune Gio and Optune Lua.

