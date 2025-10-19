KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 500 Shares of Albany International Corporation $AIN

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS decreased its position in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Albany International were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in Albany International by 2,241.2% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new position in Albany International during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Albany International during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Albany International by 73.0% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 48.7% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

AIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Albany International from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baird R W cut Albany International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Albany International in a report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albany International in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

NYSE AIN opened at $56.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.99 and its 200-day moving average is $63.98. Albany International Corporation has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $88.13.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.92 million for the quarter. Albany International had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 5.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Albany International’s payout ratio is presently 54.00%.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

