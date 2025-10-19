LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LandBridge Company LLC (NYSE:LB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.1667.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LB shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on LandBridge from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LandBridge in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Zacks Research cut shares of LandBridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $66.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

LandBridge Trading Up 1.3%

LandBridge Announces Dividend

NYSE:LB opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. LandBridge has a 12-month low of $48.55 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LandBridge

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in LandBridge in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LandBridge by 110.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LandBridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of LandBridge in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000.

LandBridge Company Profile

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

