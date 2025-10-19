Liberty Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,623 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,540 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,623 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.7% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter worth $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the first quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $205.82 to $205.16 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $290.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.29.
Apple Stock Performance
NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $241.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.
Apple Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.
Insider Activity at Apple
In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 129,963 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.81, for a total transaction of $33,375,798.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,412,558.95. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,013 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.39, for a total transaction of $11,071,116.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,181,866.93. The trade was a 23.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Apple Company Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apple
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Johnson & Johnson’s M&A Strategy Is the Real Story for Investors
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Tesla: Some Analysts Are Calling for A 30% Drop—Time to Panic?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Hedge Funds Flip on the Dollar—A Buy Signal for These 3 Stocks?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.