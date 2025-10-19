LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 725 Shares of Apple Inc. $AAPL

LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.3% of LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 9.5% during the second quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,366,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Robbins Farley increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 23,344 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,789,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.9% during the second quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 5,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apple by 31.4% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 7.0% during the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,699,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $241.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.81. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total transaction of $12,101,228.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. The trade was a 32.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 259,121 shares of company stock valued at $65,358,981 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.29.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

