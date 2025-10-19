Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LECO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 279.6% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership grew its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric during the 1st quarter worth $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Friday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $726,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,643,317.14. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total transaction of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,549.76. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,692 shares of company stock valued at $5,745,148 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

LECO stock opened at $235.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.57. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $249.19.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

About Lincoln Electric

(Free Report)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LECO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.