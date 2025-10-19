MBA Advisors LLC Sells 488 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

MBA Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 1.5% of MBA Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. MBA Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bosman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 118.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,262,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 62,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.97.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $513.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $476.28. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 24.34%.

About Microsoft

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.