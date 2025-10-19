Mechanics Financial Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mechanics Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,727 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.7% of Mechanics Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.1% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rainey & Randall Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 55,917 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the second quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,083 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 12.4% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 5,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.7%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.64. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $542,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 515,507 shares in the company, valued at $111,916,569.70. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $271.00 price target (up from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.