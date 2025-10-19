Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Bought by Bosman Wealth Management LLC

Bosman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 118.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Bosman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $2,262,000. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.2% in the second quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 3.9% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,453 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% in the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 62,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after buying an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.97.

MSFT opened at $513.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Microsoft Corporation has a 52-week low of $344.79 and a 52-week high of $555.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $511.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.28. The company has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

