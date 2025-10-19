Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Purchased by Brueske Advisory Services LLC

Brueske Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,605 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Brueske Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.2% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 58,374 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,993 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. FMB Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 3,419 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $513.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $344.79 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $511.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $476.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 24.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised shares of Microsoft from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.97.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

