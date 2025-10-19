Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Stock Position Increased by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,374 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 3.4% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $29,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 43,993 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. FMB Wealth Management increased its stake in Microsoft by 3.2% during the second quarter. FMB Wealth Management now owns 3,419 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. BCU Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $594,000. Bosman Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 118.6% during the second quarter. Bosman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares during the period. Finally, Hansen & Associates Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $2,262,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $513.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a twelve month low of $344.79 and a twelve month high of $555.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $476.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $605.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $595.00 to $625.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.97.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

