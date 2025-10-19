Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 684,063 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,562,520 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 684,063 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.5% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,000,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,122 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $26,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.7% in the first quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $514,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.0% in the second quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 1,136,311 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $249,295,000 after buying an additional 63,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the second quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 84,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,454,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

Amazon.com stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $212.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. The trade was a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total transaction of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,260. This trade represents a 26.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

