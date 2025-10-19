Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,920 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 267,959.7% in the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 382,373,765 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $64,976,521,000 after purchasing an additional 382,231,120 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $15,089,414,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 123.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.0% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 135,770,043 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,826,199,000 after buying an additional 18,733,431 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,098,897,766. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.39, for a total transaction of $61,736,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,399,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,305,251,251.17. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.20, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average of $153.27. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 52.41% and a return on equity of 101.74%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.14%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have issued a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.23.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

