NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Shares Bought by CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp

CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.7% of CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $61,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 169.3% during the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 198.2% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA opened at $183.22 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $195.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $4.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 52.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.40 and a 200-day moving average of $153.27.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The business had revenue of $46.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $210.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Arete lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.23.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NVDA

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total value of $13,362,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 73,523,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,098,897,766. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total value of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This trade represents a 3.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,753,937 shares of company stock valued at $667,769,026 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.