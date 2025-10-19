OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 184 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,399 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,927 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Asset Management LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seek First Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.26.

AMZN stock opened at $213.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.38 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.64.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. This represents a 26.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $4,403,237.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,178,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,712,473.16. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,864,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,013,854. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

