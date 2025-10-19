One Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,453 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.1% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trivium Point Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the second quarter. Trivium Point Advisory LLC now owns 62,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% during the second quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 13,800 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 17,422 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total transaction of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.4%

Microsoft stock opened at $513.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $511.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Microsoft Corporation has a one year low of $344.79 and a one year high of $555.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 32.44%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $625.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.97.

View Our Latest Research Report on Microsoft

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.