One Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

One Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,569 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.8% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ryan Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1,800.0% in the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $205.82 to $205.16 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $230.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.29.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 47,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.79, for a total value of $12,101,228.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $46,005,982.82. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevan Parekh sold 4,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.39, for a total transaction of $1,038,790.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 8,765 shares in the company, valued at $2,168,373.35. This represents a 32.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 259,121 shares of company stock worth $65,358,981. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $252.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.81. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 170.91%. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

