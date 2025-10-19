Organon & Co. $OGN Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,012.3% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Organon & Co. Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:OGN opened at $9.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.98. Organon & Co. has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $19.05.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 163.88% and a net margin of 11.15%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Organon & Co. has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.97%.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

