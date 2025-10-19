PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 118 Shares of Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,678 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. PMV Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the second quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 359 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% in the second quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% during the second quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 2,680 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guided Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Oak Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the second quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Microsoft from $581.00 to $639.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $580.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $618.97.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $513.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $511.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $476.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

