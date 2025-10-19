Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. $PAA Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 23.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PAA. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 17,562 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 6.2% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 418,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 2.5% during the second quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC now owns 40,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 48.4% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAA opened at $15.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52 week low of $15.57 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 11.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 172.73%.

PAA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price objective on Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plains All American Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.73.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

