Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $7.05 Million Position in Microsoft Corporation $MSFT

Powers Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,171 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 3.1% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westend Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 386.7% in the 2nd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 75 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $540.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $618.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total transaction of $2,557,502.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,111 shares in the company, valued at $20,624,012.52. This trade represents a 11.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. This trade represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Stock Up 0.4%

MSFT opened at $513.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.28. Microsoft Corporation has a 1-year low of $344.79 and a 1-year high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $76.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.79 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.34%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

